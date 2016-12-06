版本:
BRIEF-Ford Motor Co - vp and general counsel, Bradley Gayton reports open market sale of 12,278 shares of common stock at average price of $12.44per share

Dec 6 Ford Motor Co :

* Ford Motor Co - vp and general counsel, bradley gayton reports open market sale of 12,278 shares of common stock at average price of $12.44 per share on Dec 5 Source text - bit.ly/2hescjM Further company coverage:

