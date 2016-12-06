版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 7日 星期三 06:08 BJT

BRIEF-Puma Biotechnology initiates a managed access program for PB272 (Neratinib) outside United States

Dec 6 Puma Biotechnology Inc

* Says Puma Biotechnology initiates a managed access program for PB272 (Neratinib) outside United States Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

