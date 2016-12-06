版本:
2016年 12月 7日

BRIEF-Liberty Media Corp says announces stockholders meeting

Dec 6 Liberty Media Corp

* Liberty Media Corp - announces stockholders meeting to vote issuance of shares of series C common stock regarding proposed acquisition of Formula 1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

