版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 7日 星期三 06:49 BJT

BRIEF-Ak Steel Holding will increase base prices for all of its stainless steel products

Dec 6 Ak Steel Holding Corp :

* Will increase base prices for all of its stainless steel products, effective with shipments on january 1, 2017

* Ak steel holding - for all remaining stainless steel products, including automotive sheet and strip, base prices will be increased by $40 per ton Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐