公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 7日 星期三

BRIEF-Anthera reports blisibimod BRIGHT-SC IgA nephropathy continues to demonstrate positive trends

Dec 6 Anthera Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Anthera reports blisibimod BRIGHT-SC IgA nephropathy continues to demonstrate positive trends in week 48 analysis

* Anthera Pharmaceuticals - applications for orphan drug and breakthrough status have been filed with FDA, with responses expected by late 1Q2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

