BRIEF-PS Business Parks reports redemption of all outstanding depositary shares representing interests in its 6.45 pct cumulative preferred stock, series S

Dec 6 Ps Business Parks Inc :

* PS Business Parks, Inc. announces redemption of all outstanding depositary shares representing interests in its 6.45 pct cumulative preferred stock, series s Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

