版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 7日 星期三 05:22 BJT

BRIEF-T-Mobile US amended terms of wireless service receivable revolving securitization facility to increase maximum purchase commitment to $950 million

Dec 6 T-Mobile US Inc :

* T-Mobile US - on Nov 30, co amended terms of wireless service receivable revolving securitization facility to increase maximum purchase commitment to $950 million

* Amendment extends revolving period of facility, which was scheduled to terminate on March 13, 2017, to March 12, 2018 Source text bit.ly/2gA3eqV Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐