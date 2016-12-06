版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 7日 星期三

BRIEF-Tyson Foods says Jeffrey K. Schomburger appointed to the board

Dec 6 Tyson Foods Inc :

* Tyson Foods Inc - increased number of members of board to eleven and elected Jeffrey K. Schomburger as a member of board

* Says Jeffrey K. Schomburger appointed to the board Source text bit.ly/2heDr7H Further company coverage:

