公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 7日 星期三

BRIEF-Gibson energy inc approved allocation of $45 mln to replace capital expenditures

Dec 6 Gibson Energy Inc :

* Gibson energy inc - approved allocation of $45 million to upgrade and replacement capital expenditures

* Gibson energy inc - is estimating that growth capital expenditures in 2018 will be similar to 2017, in $150 million to $250 million range Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

