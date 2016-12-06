版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 7日 星期三 06:01 BJT

BRIEF-Dennys corp entered pre-arranged stock trading plan

Dec 6 Dennys Corp :

* Dennys corp - Dec 2, co entered pre-arranged stock trading plan for purpose of repurchasing limited number of shares of co's common stock Source text bit.ly/2g7ZYCk Further company coverage:

