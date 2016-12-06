BRIEF-Seaworld entertainment implemented restructuring program

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 6 Seaworld Entertainment Inc :
* On December 6, 2016, co committed to and implemented restructuring program to reduce costs
* Seaworld Entertainment Inc says as a result, company expects to record approximately $9.0 million in pre-tax restructuring charges in Q4 of 2016
* Restructuring charges will reduce company's reported gaap net income for Q4 of 2016
* Seaworld Entertainment Inc says restructuring charges will not impact company's adjusted EBITDA
* Seaworld Entertainment Inc - restructuring program involves elimination of approximately 320 positions by end of q4 of fiscal year 2016 Source text bit.ly/2gP7vK7 Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.