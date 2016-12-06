BRIEF-Aig announces adjustments to warrant exercise price

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Dec 6 American International Group Inc :
* Number of shares of aig common stock receivable upon warrant exercise will increase to 1.013 from 1.010.
* Aig announces adjustments to warrant exercise price and shares receivable upon warrant exercise
* Warrant exercise price will be reduced to $44.4305 per share from $44.5525 per share
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.