2016年 12月 7日

BRIEF-Aig announces adjustments to warrant exercise price

Dec 6 American International Group Inc :

* Number of shares of aig common stock receivable upon warrant exercise will increase to 1.013 from 1.010.

* Aig announces adjustments to warrant exercise price and shares receivable upon warrant exercise

* Warrant exercise price will be reduced to $44.4305 per share from $44.5525 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

