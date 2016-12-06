版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 7日 星期三 05:52 BJT

BRIEF-NYSE to suspend trading immediately in A.M. Castle & Co

Dec 6 New York Stock Exchange:

* NYSE - Trading in A.M. Castle's common stock will be suspended immediately

* NYSE to suspend trading immediately in A.M. Castle & Co. (CAS) and commence delisting proceedings Further company coverage:

