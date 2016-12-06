版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 7日 星期三 05:45 BJT

BRIEF-Havertys Furniture updates fourth quarter sales information

Dec 6 Haverty Furniture Companies Inc

* Sales for Q4 to date of 2016 are up approximately 1.1% over same period last year and comparable store sales are up 1.4% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

