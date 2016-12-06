版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 7日 星期三

BRIEF-Volitionrx ltd's CFO provided written notice his intention to resign

Dec 6 Volitionrx Ltd :

* Volitionrx ltd - on Nov 30, david kratochvil, company's chief financial officer provided written notice his intention to resign effective may 31, 2017 Source text bit.ly/2gA0HgE Further company coverage:

