BRIEF-Noble Energy Inc and CNX gas company LLC terminated joint development agreement

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 6 Noble Energy Inc :
* Noble energy-upon termination of jda, all remaining material obligations of parties under agreement were terminated, are of no further force or effect
* Noble energy inc says on Dec.1, co and cnx gas company llc , a unit of consol energy inc terminated joint development agreement dated Sept. 30, 2011
* Says as of October 1, 2016, our carried cost obligation under joint development agreement totaled $1.6 billion - SEC filing Source text bit.ly/2hexuHY Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.