BRIEF-Diodes Incorporated reports production delay at Lee's summit wafer fab

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 6 Diodes Inc :
* Diodes Incorporated announces production delay at lee's summit wafer fab
* Diodes Inc says on Friday, November 18, 2016, Diodes' Wafer Fab in Lee's summit, mo experienced a fire in its wet etch wafer fabrication area
* Due to fire, all production in kfab has been temporarily suspended
* Diodes Inc says for Q4 gross margin is also expected to be reduced by approximately 3 percent to 29.2 percent of revenue, plus or minus 1 percent
* Diodes Inc - once approval is received, diodes expects repairs to take one to three days
* Diodes Inc - as a result of delayed production at kfab, company is revising its financial guidance for q4 of 2016
* Diodes-As a result of production delay, co expects revenue impact by as much as $10 million, revised revenue range for such quarter now $222 million - $238 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.