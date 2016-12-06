版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 7日 星期三

BRIEF-Vitalogy Capital Partners issues letter to Intralinks Holdings board of directors

Dec 6 Intralinks Holdings Inc :

* Vitalogy Capital Partners - "have significant concerns with sale process and transaction with synchronoss technologies"

* Vitalogy Capital Partners issues letter to intralinks holdings board of directors

* Vitalogy Capital Partners- "deeply concerned by price, terms, and structure of transaction" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

