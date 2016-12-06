版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 7日 星期三 06:51 BJT

BRIEF-SIFCO Industries q4 loss per share $1.34

Dec 6 Sifco Industries Inc :

* Q4 sales fell 11.2 percent to $31.9 million

* Q4 loss per share $1.34 Source text bit.ly/2gPqRis Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐