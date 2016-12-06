版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 7日 星期三 06:37 BJT

BRIEF-Neogen Corp amended and extended its credit agreement with JPmorgan chase bank

Dec 6 Neogen Corp :

* Neogen corp - on November 30, 2016, neogen corporation amended and extended its credit agreement with jpmorgan chase bank, n.a.

* Neogen Corp - agreement matures september 30, 2019.

* Neogen Corp - amended credit facility is an unsecured revolving line of credit that permits borrowings up to $15 million-sec filing Source text bit.ly/2gAayTP Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐