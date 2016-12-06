版本:
BRIEF-Finish line entered into unsecured $125 mln credit facility credit agreement

Dec 6 Finish Line Inc :

* Finish line - on nov 30, co, units entered into unsecured $125 million second amended and restated revolving credit facility credit agreement

* Finish line - amendment provides that co may increase aggregate maximum amount of facility in aggregate principal amount not to exceed $200 million Source text bit.ly/2gPtelt Further company coverage:

