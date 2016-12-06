BRIEF-Regal entertainment group entered into a secured refinancing agreement

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Dec 6 Regal Entertainment Group :
* Regal Entertainment Group - on december 2, 2016 unit entered into a permitted secured refinancing agreement-sec filing
* Regal Entertainment Group - refinancing agreement further amends terms of that seventh amended and restated credit agreement, dated April 2, 2015
* Regal entertainment-new term loans amortize in equal quarterly installments in annual amount equal to 1% of original principal amount of new term loans
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.