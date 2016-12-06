版本:
BRIEF-Regal entertainment group entered into a secured refinancing agreement

Dec 6 Regal Entertainment Group :

* Regal Entertainment Group - on december 2, 2016 unit entered into a permitted secured refinancing agreement-sec filing

* Regal Entertainment Group - refinancing agreement further amends terms of that seventh amended and restated credit agreement, dated April 2, 2015

* Regal entertainment-new term loans amortize in equal quarterly installments in annual amount equal to 1% of original principal amount of new term loans Source text bit.ly/2g7eJds Further company coverage:

