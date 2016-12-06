版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 7日 星期三 06:59 BJT

BRIEF-Tecogen says entered into a material arrangement with its CFO

Dec 6 Tecogen Inc

* Tecogen - David Garrison will be resigning as CFO in six months from date of arrangement or when merger between co and American DG Energy is completed

* Says entered into a material arrangement with its Chief Financial Officer, David Garrison Source text: [bit.ly/2g7fWl7] Further company coverage:

