公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 7日 星期三

BRIEF-Nexc Partners Corp. declares increased quarterly dividend

Dec 6 Nexc Partners Corp :

* Nexc Partners Corp says declared a dividend of $0.165 per share on class a shares, class f shares and class j shares of company

* Nexc Partners Corp. Declares increased quarterly dividend

* Nexc Partners Corp - new dividend represents a $0.010 per share or 6.5% increase over prior quarter's dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

