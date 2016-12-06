版本:
BRIEF-CWC Energy Services announces 2017 capital expenditure budget

Dec 6 CWC Energy Services Corp

* CWC intends to finance its 2017 capital expenditures budget from operating cash flows

* CWC Energy Services Corp - Approved a 2017 capital expenditure budget of $5.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

