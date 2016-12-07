BRIEF-21st Century Oncology, guarantors entered into a forbearance agreement - SEC Filing

Dec 7 21st Century Oncology Holdings Inc
* 21St Century Oncology Holdings - on December 6, co,
guarantors under indenture entered into a forbearance agreement
- SEC Filing
* 21St Century Oncology-agreement provides for additional
restrictions like further limiting ability of 21c, units to
incur additional debt
* 21St Century Oncology Holdings Inc - has been working with
its lenders, bondholders and stakeholders to address events of
default
* 21St Century Oncology-majority holders agreed to forbear
from exercising any rights, remedies, from directing trustee to
exercise any rights, remedies
* 21St Century Oncology-agreement provides for restrictions
including further limiting ability of 21c, units to pay
dividends on or make distributions
Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2hhTkKJ)
Further company coverage: