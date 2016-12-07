BRIEF-TransCanada to proceed with $655 mln Saddle West natural gas project

Dec 7 TransCanada Corp
* TransCanada to proceed with $655 million Saddle West
natural gas project
* TransCanada Corp - Saddle West expansion project will
include addition of five compressor units at existing station
sites and new metering facilities
* Expansion will increase total natural gas transportation
capacity on northwest portion of system by about 355 mmcf/d
* Application to construct and operate expansion project
will be filed with national energy board in Q3 of 2017
* Construction of expansion project is expected to start in
2018
* TransCanada Corp - project is expected to be in service in
2019.
* TransCanada Corp - Saddle West expansion project will
include 29 kilometres of 36-inch pipeline looping of existing
mainlines
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: