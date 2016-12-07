版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 8日 星期四 02:16 BJT

BRIEF-Altria declares qtrly dividend of $0.61 per common share

Dec 7 Altria Group Inc

* Altria declares regular quarterly dividend of $0.61 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

