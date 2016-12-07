版本:
BRIEF-Pingtan marine says it will deploy 4 tuna longline vessels

Dec 7 Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd

* Says it will deploy 4 tuna longline vessels to fish in international waters of Pacific Ocean

* Pingtan Marine Enterprise says expects the 4 tuna longline fishing vessels to be put into operation and begin recognizing sales in Q1 of 2017

* Pingtan Marine Enterprise says with deployment of the longline fishing vessels, Co expects to recover its production capacity to about 30 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

