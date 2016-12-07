BRIEF-Costco on conf call- 1 pct rise in reported comp sales due to an avg shopping frequency increase of 2.2 pct

Dec 7 Costco Wholesale Corp
* CFO - within fresh foods, produce and deli were the
strongest departments
* CFO - majority of core US margin increase in Q1 was due to
higher year-over-year revenue share and bounty from the new citi
visa card
* CFO - improving online offerings, adding more exciting
high-end brand-new merchandise and improve functionality of site
and search
* CFO - have shortened the online checkout process and
improved member's ability to track their orders "something we
weren't terribly good at"
* CFO on Amazon Go- "There is a lot of other brick
and mortars that that my guess would be far more impacted than
us on that but we'll have to wait and see"
* Q1 profits from gas were lower by about $20 million this
year, primarily due to last year's very strong profit results
* On conf call- 1 percent rise in reported comp sales due to
an average shopping frequency increase of 2.2%
* CFO - " in recent months we've seen additional deflation
overall, low to mid-single digit rate in food and food and fresh
meat and a little more in some nonfood areas like electronics"
* CFO - estimate the percentage of goods imported by costco
from overseas is in the mid-20s as a percentage of sales
Further company coverage: