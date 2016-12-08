版本:
中国
2016年 12月 8日

BRIEF-Barkerville Gold Mines grants stock options

Dec 7 Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd :

* Granted an aggregate of 9,800,000 options to purchase common shares of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

