2016年 12月 8日

BRIEF-NW Bio announces decision to voluntarily withdraw from Nasdaq listing and begin trading on OTC Market

Dec 7 Northwest Biotherapeutics Inc

* Says desires to proceed with multiple Phase 2 trials in addition to completing its current Phase 3 trial

* NW Bio announces decision to voluntarily withdraw from Nasdaq listing and begin trading on OTC Market

* Says Nasdaq is expected to be suspended on or about December 19, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

