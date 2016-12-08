BRIEF-Newcastle announces name change to Drive Shack Inc

Dec 7 Newcastle Investment Corp

* Newcastle decides to change REIT status beginning in 2017 and announces name change to Drive Shack Inc. to facilitate transformation to a leisure company

* Intends to maintain REIT status through end of 2016, and conversion to a C-Corp will be effective as of January 1

* Says announced today that company will not be a Real Estate Investment Trust beginning in 2017