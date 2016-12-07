BRIEF-April's plan to reorganise group's operations in Switzerland and the US approved

Dec 7 April SA :
* Board of Directors approved plan to reorganise group's operations in Switzerland and
United States
* Begins to streamline its international operations, which was one of priorities set in 2015
for following year
* These priorities mainly aim to restore profitability of loss-making operations and drive
sustainable growth
* In Switzerland April has sold its assistance operations and initiated run-off of its
health insurance portfolios
* In US, group decided to outsource assistance claims handling for Spanish and
English-speaking countries of American continent to a third-party service provider
* Measures will lead to recognise impairment on some assets amounting to 16 million euros
($17.2 million) with no impact on cash and 1 million euros in restructuring costs for current
year
* Impact of these measures in group's accounts should make up for most of non-current
operating expenses forecast for year, estimated at around 20 million euros
* Measures do not affect forecast decline in current EBIT previously announced, which could
reach lower end of an 8-12 pct range for 2016 versus year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9300 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)