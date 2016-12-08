版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 8日 星期四 09:29 BJT

BRIEF-Puma's investigational drug PB272 was presented at the 2016 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium

Dec 7 Puma Biotechnology Inc

* Puma Biotechnology - Median p95HER2 levels were higher in samples from patients who achieved a pCR with neratinib

* Puma Biotechnology presents results of biomarker analysis of Phase II trial of PB272 in Neoadjuvant Treatment of HER2-positive locally advanced breast cancer at the 2016 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

