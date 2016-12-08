BRIEF-Chevron announces $19.8 bln capital and exploratory budget for 2017

Dec 7 Chevron Corp :

* Says 2017 budget represents a reduction of 42 percent from 2015 outlays

* Chevron announces $19.8 bln capital and exploratory budget for 2017

* Chevron Corp - combination of lower spending and growth in production revenues supports overall objective of becoming cash balanced in 2017

* Included in 2017 program are $4.7 billion of planned affiliate expenditures.

* Spending for 2017 targets shorter-cycle time, high-return investments and completing major projects under construction

* "over 70 percent of our planned upstream investment program is expected to generate production within two years"