BRIEF-Chevron announces $19.8 bln capital and exploratory budget for 2017

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Dec 7 Chevron Corp :
* Says 2017 budget represents a reduction of 42 percent from 2015 outlays
* Chevron announces $19.8 bln capital and exploratory budget for 2017
* Chevron Corp - combination of lower spending and growth in production revenues supports overall objective of becoming cash balanced in 2017
* Included in 2017 program are $4.7 billion of planned affiliate expenditures.
* Spending for 2017 targets shorter-cycle time, high-return investments and completing major projects under construction
* "over 70 percent of our planned upstream investment program is expected to generate production within two years"
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.