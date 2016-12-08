版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 8日 星期四 14:11 BJT

BRIEF-Cipla receives final approval from US FDA for its Baraclude tablets

Dec 8 Cipla Ltd :

* Cipla Ltd says received final approval for generic Baraclude tablets from US FDA Source text (bit.ly/2h5Hgg6) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)

