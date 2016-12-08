版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 8日 星期四 14:55 BJT

BRIEF-Tomtom and Pitney Bowes expand partnership to serve growing market for location-based intelligence and data solutions

Dec 8 Tomtom Nv :

* Tomtom and Pitney Bowes expand partnership to serve growing market for location-based intelligence and data solutions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

