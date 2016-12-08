BRIEF-Memorial Production Partners LP extends forbearance agreements with noteholders

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Dec 8 Memorial Production Partners LP
* Memorial Production Partners LP extends forbearance agreements with noteholders
* Memorial Production Partners LP says MEMP is continuing to engage in discussions with its lenders
* Memorial Production Partners LP says forbearance agreements now extend through December 16, 2016
* Memorial Production Partners LP says noteholders have agreed to forbear from exercising any and all remedies available to them
* Memorial Production Partners LP says extension of forbearance agreements will allow parties to continue this dialogue and work towards comprehensive solution
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.