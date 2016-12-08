版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 8日 星期四 19:22 BJT

BRIEF-Memorial Production Partners LP extends forbearance agreements with noteholders

Dec 8 Memorial Production Partners LP

* Memorial Production Partners LP extends forbearance agreements with noteholders

* Memorial Production Partners LP says MEMP is continuing to engage in discussions with its lenders

* Memorial Production Partners LP says forbearance agreements now extend through December 16, 2016

* Memorial Production Partners LP says noteholders have agreed to forbear from exercising any and all remedies available to them

* Memorial Production Partners LP says extension of forbearance agreements will allow parties to continue this dialogue and work towards comprehensive solution Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

