BRIEF-BioDelivery Sciences reacquires license to BELBUCA from Endo Pharmaceuticals

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Dec 8 BioDelivery Sciences International Inc -
* BioDelivery Sciences reacquires license to BELBUCA from Endo Pharmaceuticals
* Endo will not be obligated to any future milestone payments to BDSI
* Return of BELBUCA is expected to be accretive by improving BDSI's net income and earnings per share in 2017
* BDSI will also explore other options for longer-term growth for BELBUCA both within and ex-U.S
* As a result of agreement, world-wide rights to BELBUCA will be transferred back to BDSI
* Agreement goes into effect on January 6, 2017.
* Specific financial terms of agreement have not been disclosed
* Financial terms do not have a material impact on company's going forward cash runway
* Total cost of transaction to BDSI will not materially impact BDSI's cash flow going forward
* BDSI will not be responsible for future royalties or milestone payments to Endo
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.