BRIEF-BioDelivery Sciences reacquires license to BELBUCA from Endo Pharmaceuticals

Dec 8 BioDelivery Sciences International Inc -

* BioDelivery Sciences reacquires license to BELBUCA from Endo Pharmaceuticals

* Endo will not be obligated to any future milestone payments to BDSI

* Return of BELBUCA is expected to be accretive by improving BDSI's net income and earnings per share in 2017

* BDSI will also explore other options for longer-term growth for BELBUCA both within and ex-U.S

* As a result of agreement, world-wide rights to BELBUCA will be transferred back to BDSI

* Agreement goes into effect on January 6, 2017.

* Specific financial terms of agreement have not been disclosed

* Financial terms do not have a material impact on company's going forward cash runway

* Total cost of transaction to BDSI will not materially impact BDSI's cash flow going forward

* BDSI will not be responsible for future royalties or milestone payments to Endo