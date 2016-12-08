BRIEF-Cenovus's 2017 capital spending to be between $1.2 bln-$1.4 bln

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Dec 8 Cenovus Energy Inc
* Cenovus's 2017 budget sets stage for disciplined growth
* Cenovus Energy Inc - Cenovus also intends to hold line on total per-barrel oil operating costs in 2017
* Cenovus Energy Inc - plans to invest between $1.2 billion and $1.4 billion in 2017, a 24% increase compared with company's forecast capital spending for 2016
* Cenovus Energy- plans to direct about 70% of 2017 capital budget towards sustaining oil sands production and base production at its other operations
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.