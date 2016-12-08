版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 8日 星期四 19:50 BJT

BRIEF-Symbility Solutions, P&V group sign multi-year contract

Dec 8 Symbility Solutions Inc -

* Symbility Solutions - P&V Group signed multi-year contract with co to offer claims adjudication solutions to insurance agents, brokers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐