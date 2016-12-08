BRIEF-Endo International eliminating 375-member U.S. branded pain sales field force

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 8 Endo International Plc -
* It is eliminating its 375-member U.S. Branded pain sales field force
* The strategic actions are expected to result in restructuring charges of approximately $62 million
* Restructuring expected to provide approximately $90 million to $100 million in annual run rate pre-tax gross cost savings in 2017
* Anticipates a portion of cost savings to be redeployed in 2017 to support pursuit of development and approval of Xiaflex
* Legacy pain portfolio products - including Opana ER and Percocet, among others will be managed as mature brands
* Restructuring charges include a $40 million non-cash intangible asset impairment charge Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.