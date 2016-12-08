版本:
BRIEF-Contravir's CRV431 potently inhibits essential pathway in hepatitis B

Dec 8 Contravir Pharmaceuticals Inc -

* Contravir's cyclophilin inhibitor CRV431 potently inhibits essential pathway in hepatitis B

* Inhibitor CRV431, shows it effectively blocks a critical interaction between HBV X protein, host Cyclophilin A, with nanomolar potency Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

