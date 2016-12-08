版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 8日 星期四 19:22 BJT

BRIEF-Plains GP holdings files for sale of class A shares representing limited partner interests of upto $1 bln

Dec 8 Plains GP Holdings LP -

* Plains GP Holdings LP files for sale of class A shares representing limited partner interests of upto $ 1 billion - SEC filing Source text: [bit.ly/2gdWSg0] Further company coverage:

