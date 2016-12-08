版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 8日 星期四 19:25 BJT

BRIEF-Magellan Midstream Partners may offer up to $750 mln in offering price of common units

Dec 8 Magellan Midstream Partners Lp -

* May offer and sell up to $750 million in offering price of common units representing limited partner interests - SEC filing Source text: [bit.ly/2hjs02I] Further company coverage:

