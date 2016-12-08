版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 8日 星期四 19:55 BJT

BRIEF-Hilton plans to expand capital return to shareholders

Dec 8 Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc :

* Hilton Worldwide-plans to expand capital return to shareholders through buybacks, qtrly dividends, which could total $3.0 to $4.5 billion between 2017, 2019 Source text: (bit.ly/2hnBYMu) Further company coverage:

