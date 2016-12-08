版本:
BRIEF-Universal Health Services issues statement regarding recent media report

Dec 8 Universal Health Services Inc

* Universal Health Services Inc statement regarding recent buzzfeed article

* Universal Health Services Inc - "we dispute and deny conclusions drawn by reporter in relation to UHS"

* Universal Health Services Inc - "aware of a recent story on Buzzfeed about UHS, and certain behavioral health affiliate facilities" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

