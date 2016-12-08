版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 8日 星期四 19:24 BJT

BRIEF-Potlatch Corp reduces size of board to 8 directors effective Jan. 1

Dec 8 Potlatch Corp -

* Following retirement of Boh A. Dickey, on Dec 2,board voted unanimously to reduce size of board to 8 directors effective January 1, 2017 Source text: [bit.ly/2gYY37e] Further company coverage:

