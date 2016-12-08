版本:
BRIEF-JRjr33 Inc qtrly loss per share $0.13

Dec 8 JRjr33 Inc -

* Net revenue for Q2 was approximately $30.1 million, which is comparable to last year's net revenue of $30.5 million

* Qtrly loss per share $0.13 Source text: [bit.ly/2h9LTX7] Further company coverage:

